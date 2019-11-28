MANILA, Philippines – It's Showtime host Vhong Navarro married longtime girlfriend Tanya Bautista on Thursday, November 28 in Japan.

Kim Atienza posted some photos of wedding held in Kyoto.

Aside from Kim, Vhong's other co-hosts Karylle, Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis were also present. Also spotted were Billy Crawford and John Lloyd Cruz.

Metrophoto also shared some portraits of Tanya and Vhong taken before the wedding.

Before the wedding, Metrophoto released behind the scenes of the couple's prenup shoot.

Vhong and Tanya, a writer who works in ABS-CBN, have been together for 11 years. – Rappler.com