MANILA, Philippines – Nadine Lustre and Dimples Romana will be attending the gala of the 2019 Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAAs) in Singapore, after being revealed as regional winners in their respective categories.

AAAs announced the actress' attendance on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram We can’t wait to see @dimplesromana when she walks the Red Carpet at the Gala Final next week. (And we know you are excited too!) If you want to support Dimples on the Red Carpet AND at the Gala Final where she is up for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award, then go to the link in our bio.. #asianacademycreativeawards #dimplesromana #philippines #filipinaactress #ohdani #bestactressphilippines #galafinal #redcarpet A post shared by Asian Academy Creative Awards (@asianacademycreativeawards) on Nov 26, 2019 at 12:38am PST

In October, Nadine was named the Philippines’ Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in the film Ulan, while Dimples won the Philippine title of Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in the teleserye Kadenang Ginto. (READ: ‘Ulan’ review: More than just fun and fantasies)

As regional winners, they are in the running to win the international award for their respective categories .

Other winners for the Philippines include Carlo Aquino as Best Actor in a Leading Role for Ulan, and Tirso Cruz III as Best Actor in a Supporting Role for The General’s Daughter.

The full list of regional winners is up on the AAAs website.

The AAAs recognizes the best in Asia’s content industry, covering film, television, and online content. The Grand Awards will be held on December 5, and the Gala Final will be held on December 6 in Singapore’s Victoria Theater. – Rappler.com