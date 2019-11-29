MANILA, Philippines – Actress Marian Rivera took some time off from her busy schedule to spend time with the kids from Philippine Band of Mercy on Thursday, November 28, as one of Smile Train's ambassadors.

Marian gave them an advance Christmas party, where she provided spaghetti and gifts.

In her Instagram post, Marian wrote: "Isang simpleng salu-salo para sa mga @smiletrainph kids Ngayong Pasko, sana marami pa tayong mabigyan ng bagong ngiti at pag-asa." (A simple get together for the kids of Smile Train Philippines. This Christmas, we hope to give more smiles and hope.)

Marian has for the past year been supporting Smile Train, which helps in cleft and palate operations for kids worldwide. – Rappler.com