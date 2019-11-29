MANILA, Philippines – TV host Joyce Pring shared some details of her upcoming wedding to actor Juancho Trivino during the "Chika Minute" segment of 24 Oras Thursday, November 28.

Joyce was anchoring 'Chika Minute' when she was put on the spot by news anchor Mel Tiangco, who asked her for some wedding details.

"First quarter of next year and magiging garden wedding po ito (it will be a garden wedding)," Joyce said. "Very special kasi ito yung first place kung saan nag I love you sa akin si Juancho." (It's very special because it's the place where Juancho said to me I love you.)

Joyce added that she and Juancho have asked Arnold Clavio to be one of their sponsors.

The couple, who confirmed their relatonship early this year, have been engaged since August. – Rappler.com