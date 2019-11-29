MANILA, Philippines – Actress Bea Alonzo is part of Variety's 2019 "Asian Stars: Up Next" list, presented with the International Film Festival and Awards Macao (IFFAM).

The list of the US publication was published in a Variety report on Thursday, November 28, citing Filipina star Bea Alonzo as one of 8 chosen Asian personalities who are headed towards the global stage. Accoding to Variety, each celebrity already possesses the "skills to become something much bigger in the entertainment industry."

Bea also shared the news on Instagram, acknowledging the "great feeling to be recognized along with the other stars from different Asian countries for their body of work."

Also part of the roster are Yoona of South Korea, Ryota Katayose of Japan, Lien Binh Phat of Vietnam, Asmara Abigail of Indonesia, Bhumi Pednekar of India, and Praewa Suthamphong, and Jennis-Oprasert of Thailand.

The 32-year-old star's write-up on the Variety website shares that she began her career in 2002 with ABS-CBN. The TV and film actress has "a number of popular primetime soap operas and box office hits under her belt."

“Alonzo made her screen debut in 2003 with My First Romance and has won multiple acting awards in her home country, including best actress for her role in The Love Affair at the 34th Luna Awards and movie actress of the year for her performance in the box office hit A Second Chance at the 32nd PMPC Star Awards for Movies in 2016,” it said.

The write-up also mentioned the global success of Star Cinema's Eerie film, which premiered at the Singapore International Film Festival and on Netflix.

Other Filipino celebrities who have previously made it on the "Asian Stars: Up Next" list are Piolo Pascual and Anne Curtis-Smith. – Rappler.com