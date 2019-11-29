MANILA, Philippines – HBO Asia announced Friday, November 29, that it'd renew for a 3rd season the dark action fantasy series HALFWORLDS. The coming season, slated to have 8 episodes, will be shot and set in the Philippines. It's the first Philippines-based series for HBO Asia. HALFWORLDS also happens to be HBO Asia's longest-running series.

The third season, which will be directed by Mikhail Red, "ventures from the neon streets of Bangkok to the gun-stricken streets of Manila, where blood thirsty mythical creatures known as Engkangtos live out in the open amongst humans."

"Alex, a half-human and half-Engkangto seeks to find the original source of the dwindling haven plant to heal all Engkangtos of their hunger for human flesh amidst the war between the Engkangto tribes over the coveted plant and power," reads HBO Asia's description of the coming seasion.

The third season will be produced by both HBO Asia and Cignal TV and stars Bianca Umali and Sam Concepcion, along with cast members from previous seasons.

HALFWORLDS first premiered on HBO Asia's on-air, online and on-demand platforms in 2015. The first season focused on a young street artist who discovers her true origins while finding herself caught in a battle between humans and demons. The second season featured a researcher trying to uncover the world of demons among us while looking for an ancient artefact. – Rappler.com