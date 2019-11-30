MANILA, Philippines – Matteo Guidicelli attended the 156th Bonifacio Day celebration at the newly-restored Bonifacio monument in Davao City on November 30.

As the event's guest of honor, the actor and Philippine Army Reserve 2nd Lieutenant was seated alongside Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte.

Aside from speaking at the event, he also received a gift from the City of Davao, for his recent engagement to pop star Sarah Geronimo.

Matteo posted photos of the event on his own Instagram account, placing a quote from Andres Bonifacio in the caption.

He went on to say: "As we all know, Andres Bonifacio is considered as the father of the Philippine Revolution. He was the founder of and leader of the KKK or the Katipunan, as part of the independence movement against our colonizer – Spain."

"Today we honor him as a symbol of our fight for freedom," he said.

On his Instagram stories, he also thanked the City of Davao for the engagement gift.

Matteo became part of the Army Reserve Command (ARESCOM) in April, and graduated from a Scout Ranger Orientation and Leadership Development Course in June. He moved up to the rank of 2nd Lieutenant in August.

He and Sarah, his girlfriend for over 6 years, subtly announced their engagement on November 7. – Rappler.com