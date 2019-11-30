MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Miss World 2013 Megan Young led several of the Philippines' international beauty pageant title holders during the opening of the Southeast Asian Games at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

The queens wore different ternos designed by Eric Pineda.

Pia was the muse for the Philippine delegation while Megan served as the muse for Indonesia.

Megan is pictured with Miss Eco International 2018 Cynthia Thomalla and Miss Multinational 2018 Sophia Senoron.

Miss Earth 2017 Karen Ibasco served as muse of Myanmar.

Miss Intercontinental 2018 Karen Gallman was Brunei's muse.

Miss International 2005 Lara Quigaman was Malaysia's muse.

Miss Earth 2014 Jamie Herrell was Singapore's muse.

Miss Tourism International 2017 Jannie Alipo-on with the Timor Leste delegation.

Delegates from Timor Leste with Jannie Alipo-on, Miss Tourism International 2017#SEAGames2019 LIVE: https://t.co/fNgDdkfJ7S pic.twitter.com/7d9nIqJuN6 — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) November 30, 2019

Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Ong was Thailand's muse.

Delegates from Thailand with Angelia Ong, Miss Earth 2015.#SEAGames2019 LIVE: https://t.co/fNgDdkfJ7S pic.twitter.com/V8w4D2VhHe — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) November 30, 2019

Miss Asia Pacific 2018 Sharifa Akeel escorted Vietnam's delegation.

Delegates from Vietnam with Sharifa Akeel, Miss Asia Pacific International 2018#SEAGames2019 LIVE: https://t.co/fNgDdkfJ7S pic.twitter.com/4UEaBqbwI6 — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) November 30, 2019

The Philippines is a powerhouse when it comes to beauty pageants. The reighning Miss Universe, Catriona Gray, is from the Philippines. – Rappler.com