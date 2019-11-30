MANILA, Philippines – K-pop girl group Momoland are now two less after their agency MLD Entertainment announced the departure of members Taeha and Yeonwoo.

In a statement released by MLD Entertainment on November 30, and published on Soompi, the agency said that Momoland has been "reorganized as a 6-member team" as the two leave.

According to the statement, "Taeha is going to make a new start at a new place with her exclusive contract terminated," while Yeonwoo is leaving the group to "concentrate on her career as our actress under MLD Entertainment."

At the same time, the agency said that they were still in negotiations with another member, Daisy, who has been on hiatus from the band.

The group originally started as 9 members, who came together through a reality show called Finding Momoland. The group's other members include JooE, Nancy, Hye Bin, Ahin, Nayun, and Jane. They are known for their songs "Bboom Bboom" and "Baam." – Rappler.com