MANILA, Philippines – Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral won the Best Picture award at the LunaAwards 2019 held at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater on Saturday, November 30.

Chito Roño won Best Director for the movie Signal Rock. Daniel Padilla meanwhile won the Best Actor awards for the movie The Hows of Us, while Glaiza de Castro won Best Actress for her role in Liway.

Here is the list of winners:

BEST MOTION PICTURE

Liway (Exquisite Aspect Ventures, VY/AC Productions, and Cinemalaya)

Buy Bust (Viva Films and Reality Entertainment)

Signal Rock (CSR Productions)

WINNER: Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral (TBA Studios and Globe Studios)

Gusto Kita with All My Hypothalamus (Epicmedia Productions, CineFilipino, Unitel, and Cignal Entertainment)

BEST DIRECTOR

WINNER: Chito Roño, Signal Rock



Dwein Baltazar, Gusto Kita with All My Hypothalamus



Erik Matti, Buy Bust

Kip Oebanda, Liway



Irene Villamor, Meet Me in St. Gallen

BEST ACTOR

Eddie Garcia, Rainbow’s Sunset

Christian Bables, Signal Rock

Nicco Manalo, Gusto Kita with All My Hypothalamus



WINNER: Daniel Padilla, The Hows of Us



Dingdong Dantes Sid & Aya

BEST ACTRESS

Angelica Panganiban, Exes Baggage

WINNER: Glaiza de Castro, Liway

Ai Ai delas Alas, School Service



Anne Curtis, Sid & Aya

Agot Isidro, Changing Partners

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

WINNER: Arjo Atayde, Buy Bust

Soliman Cruz, Liway

Carlo Aquino, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral



Epy Quizon, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral

Mon Confiado, Signal Rock

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Aiko Melendez, Rainbow’s Sunset



WINNER: Daria Ramirez, Signal Rock

Max Collins, Citizen Jake



Nova Villa, Miss Granny

Sunshine Dizon, Rainbow’s Sunset

BEST SCREENPLAY

Carmi Raymundo, Gillian Ebreo, Crystal San Miguel, and Cathy Garcia-Molina, The Hows of Us



Rodolfo Vera, Signal Rock



Rodolfo Vera and Jerrold Tarog, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral



Irene Villamor, Meet Me in St. Gallen

WINNER: Zig Dulay and Kip Oebanda, Liway

BEST SOUND

WINNER: Albert Michael Idioma and Alex Tomboc, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral



Albert Michael Idioma and Alex Tomboc, Signal Rock

Whannie Dellosa and Steven Vesagas, Buy Bust



Axel Fernandez, Gusto Kita with All My Hypothalamus



Jason Conanan, Mikko Quizon, and Kat Salinas, Meet Me in St. Gallen



BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Michael Español and Roma Regala, Buy Bust



Aped Santos, Liway

Mark Sabas, Signal Rock



Roy Lachica, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral



WINNER: Maolen Fadul, Gusto Kita with All My Hypothalamus



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Neil Derrick Bion, Buy Bust

WINNER: Neil Daza, Gusto Kita with All My Hypothalamus



Pong Ignacio, Liway



Neil Daza, Signal Rock



Tey Clamor, Ang Babaeng Allergic sa WiFi

BEST MUSICAL SCORE

WINNER: Jerrold Tarog, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral



Malek Lopez and Erwin Romulo, Buy Bust

Emerzon Texon, Meet Me in St. Gallen



Nhick Ramiro Pacis, Liway

Emerzon Texon, Ang Babaeng Allergic sa WiFi

BEST EDITING

Jay Halili, Buy Bust



Marya Ignacio and Noemi Paguiligan, The Hows of Us



Maynard Pattaui and Edlyn Tallada-Abuel, Ang Dalawang Mrs. Reyes



WINNER: Chuck Gutierrez, Liway

Jerrold Tarog, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral



Special Awards:

Fernando Poe, Jr. (FPJ) Lifetime Achievement Award: Ms. Lily Monteverde

Manuel de Leon Award for Exemplary Achievements: Ms. Nova Villa

Lamberto Avellana Memorial Award: Director Wenn Deramas, Director Soxie Topacio

