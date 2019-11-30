FULL LIST: Winners, Luna Awards 2019
MANILA, Philippines – Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral won the Best Picture award at the LunaAwards 2019 held at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater on Saturday, November 30.
Chito Roño won Best Director for the movie Signal Rock. Daniel Padilla meanwhile won the Best Actor awards for the movie The Hows of Us, while Glaiza de Castro won Best Actress for her role in Liway.
Here is the list of winners:
BEST MOTION PICTURE
- Liway (Exquisite Aspect Ventures, VY/AC Productions, and Cinemalaya)
- Buy Bust (Viva Films and Reality Entertainment)
- Signal Rock (CSR Productions)
- WINNER: Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral (TBA Studios and Globe Studios)
- Gusto Kita with All My Hypothalamus (Epicmedia Productions, CineFilipino, Unitel, and Cignal Entertainment)
BEST DIRECTOR
- WINNER: Chito Roño, Signal Rock
- Dwein Baltazar, Gusto Kita with All My Hypothalamus
- Erik Matti, Buy Bust
- Kip Oebanda, Liway
- Irene Villamor, Meet Me in St. Gallen
BEST ACTOR
- Eddie Garcia, Rainbow’s Sunset
- Christian Bables, Signal Rock
- Nicco Manalo, Gusto Kita with All My Hypothalamus
- WINNER: Daniel Padilla, The Hows of Us
- Dingdong Dantes Sid & Aya
BEST ACTRESS
- Angelica Panganiban, Exes Baggage
- WINNER: Glaiza de Castro, Liway
- Ai Ai delas Alas, School Service
- Anne Curtis, Sid & Aya
- Agot Isidro, Changing Partners
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- WINNER: Arjo Atayde, Buy Bust
- Soliman Cruz, Liway
- Carlo Aquino, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral
- Epy Quizon, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral
- Mon Confiado, Signal Rock
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Aiko Melendez, Rainbow’s Sunset
- WINNER: Daria Ramirez, Signal Rock
- Max Collins, Citizen Jake
- Nova Villa, Miss Granny
- Sunshine Dizon, Rainbow’s Sunset
BEST SCREENPLAY
- Carmi Raymundo, Gillian Ebreo, Crystal San Miguel, and Cathy Garcia-Molina, The Hows of Us
- Rodolfo Vera, Signal Rock
- Rodolfo Vera and Jerrold Tarog, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral
- Irene Villamor, Meet Me in St. Gallen
- WINNER: Zig Dulay and Kip Oebanda, Liway
BEST SOUND
- WINNER: Albert Michael Idioma and Alex Tomboc, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral
- Albert Michael Idioma and Alex Tomboc, Signal Rock
- Whannie Dellosa and Steven Vesagas, Buy Bust
- Axel Fernandez, Gusto Kita with All My Hypothalamus
- Jason Conanan, Mikko Quizon, and Kat Salinas, Meet Me in St. Gallen
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Michael Español and Roma Regala, Buy Bust
- Aped Santos, Liway
- Mark Sabas, Signal Rock
- Roy Lachica, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral
- WINNER: Maolen Fadul, Gusto Kita with All My Hypothalamus
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Neil Derrick Bion, Buy Bust
- WINNER: Neil Daza, Gusto Kita with All My Hypothalamus
- Pong Ignacio, Liway
- Neil Daza, Signal Rock
- Tey Clamor, Ang Babaeng Allergic sa WiFi
BEST MUSICAL SCORE
- WINNER: Jerrold Tarog, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral
- Malek Lopez and Erwin Romulo, Buy Bust
- Emerzon Texon, Meet Me in St. Gallen
- Nhick Ramiro Pacis, Liway
- Emerzon Texon, Ang Babaeng Allergic sa WiFi
BEST EDITING
- Jay Halili, Buy Bust
- Marya Ignacio and Noemi Paguiligan, The Hows of Us
- Maynard Pattaui and Edlyn Tallada-Abuel, Ang Dalawang Mrs. Reyes
- WINNER: Chuck Gutierrez, Liway
- Jerrold Tarog, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral
Special Awards:
Fernando Poe, Jr. (FPJ) Lifetime Achievement Award: Ms. Lily Monteverde
Manuel de Leon Award for Exemplary Achievements: Ms. Nova Villa
Lamberto Avellana Memorial Award: Director Wenn Deramas, Director Soxie Topacio
