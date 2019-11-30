MANILA, Philippines – Perhaps one of the most standout moments of the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games opening ceremonies was the medley of late rapper Francis Magalona's music, performed by Iñigo Pascual, KZ Tandingan, and his own son Elmo Magalona.

The medley, which was performed in the third segment of the show, included the songs "Mga Kababayan Ko," "Man from Manila," and "Tayo'y mga Pinoy," which all speak of being proud of one's Filipino identity. (IN PHOTOS: Performances at the SEA Games 2019 opening ceremonies)

After the show, Francis' widow Pia Magalona beamed with pride over the performance, taking to Instagram to thank the performers and congratulate the production team behind the opening ceremonies.

"Thank you, Elmo, Iñigo and KZ for giving justice to Francis M’s songs," she said. "So very proud of you, especially, son, for having been part of this monumental event."

"And, finally, it’s moments like this that remind us to pls listen to FrancisM! Mabuhay ang Pilipinas," she said.

Francis, also known as Francis M and Master Rapper, is one of the pioneers of Filipino hiphop, bringing it to the mainstream with songs that blended rap and rock and encouraged Filipino pride.

He died on March 6, 2009 at age 44 after a 7-month battle with cancer. – Rappler.com