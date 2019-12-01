MANILA, Philippines – Frankie Pangilinan, the outspoken and often wise-cracking daughter of "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta and Senator Francis Pangilinan, criticized President Rodrigo Duterte for comments he made recently about the supposed marital status of her parents.

"Imagine making yourself dinner in your tiny apartment and tucking yourself into bed with a warm blanket only to get a notification informing you your parents are arguing daw. It’s not either of your parents, it’s not your sister, not the dog. It’s rodi," said Frankie, who goes by the Twitter username @kakiep83, on Sunday, December 1.

"Like imagine being more concerned with “ruining” a perfectly happy family instead of... being... a good leader..."

"Homesick na nga naging sick of home pa," she added.

Duterte, speaking during an event to celebrate Bonifacio Day, claimed Sharon wanted to kick the senator out of their home. "Pinapaalis na nga ng asawa niya sa bahay niya, ayaw kay wala ibang matirahan. Totoo. Tanungin mo. At kung sabihin mo nagsisinungaling ako, I will resign. Ang sinasabi ko totoo ‘yan," said the President during an event meant to honor Andres Bonifacio Saturday, November 30.

(His wife wants him out of the house. But he doesn't have anywhere else so stay. It's true. If you say I'm lying, I'll resign. I'm telling you it's true.)

Pangilinan is head of the opposition Liberal Party. He has been the subject of Duterte's often long and meandering rants before, over a law that raises the minimum age of criminal liability.

Duterte is known for peppering official speeches with adlibs and rants against his political opponents – oftentimes during events that are not connected to his rants.

Sharon earlier surprised the public when she admitted in 2018 that their marriage almost ended in 2017. The couple celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary this year.

Frankie is the couple's eldest child together. She is currently studying in New York and is known for her outspoken, often self-deprecating tweets on the microblogging platform. Her siblings include KC Concepcion, Miel, and Miguel. – Rappler.com