MANILA, Philippines – Blogger Kryz Uy and her husband, TV personality Slater Young, are expecting their first child together.

Kryz, a long-time fashion blogger, made the announcement on her YouTube channel and blog over the weekend.

Slater is best known in the public as a Pinoy Big Brother winner. He briefly dabbled in showbiz and is now busy as an entrepreneur and model.

Kryz, in her blog, said she she just entered her second trimester. She began filming the vlog the day she took a pregnancy test and confirmed she was expecting.

The two married in February 2019. – Rappler.com