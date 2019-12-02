MANILA, Philippines – Sharon Cuneta denied President Rodrigo Duterte's claims that her marriage to Senator Kiko Pangilinan was shaky.

"I dunno if it’s true that the President, my 'Tatay,' really said this, and I haven’t been able to see or speak to him since before my brother’s campaign for Mayor! So I don’t know where this is coming from, honesty," said Cuneta in a Sunday, December 1 Instagram post.

The President, in a Bonifacio Day speech, claimed that Cuneta wanted to kick Panglinan out from their home.

In her post, Cuneta said that she had just come from a farm trip with her husband, children and friends Zsa Zsa Padilla and Conrad Onglao when she heard the news from her daughter Frankie.

Frankie, who is studying in the US, called the president out for his remarks.

"If my husband and I separate, you’ll hear it from me! I don’t think anyone expects an announcement of this sort from the President of their country! Tatay likes to joke sometimes, as you all know, because Kiko’s in the opposition. He has joked a few times against Kiko and about me in the past! Please rest assured that all is fine with my family. My stress comes from other people and things, but right now my family and marriage have never been happier! God bless you all! Love you guys."

Pangilinan also posted a photo of himself and Sharon following the news. He has been the subject of many of Duterte's tirades. Pangilinan heads the opposition Liberal Party.

Relaks muna kasama ni Sharon matapos ng buong-araw sa bukid kasama nina Miguel, Zsa Zsa, at Conrad. pic.twitter.com/F17SfqdcOk — Kiko Pangilinan (@kikopangilinan) December 1, 2019

In 2018, Sharon confirmed that her marriage to Kiko almost ended in 2017. The couple celebrated their 23rd anniversary last April. – Rappler.com