MANILA, Philippines – Licerna "Lesing" Romerica Abunda, the mother of TV host Boy Abunda passed away on Sunday, December 1. She was 90 years old.

The news was confirmed by Boy's sister, Eastern Samar representative Maria Fe Abunda on Facebook, Monday, December 2.

A service will be held at Arlington Memorial Chapels in Quezon City, starting December 2.

Lesing Abunda was a school teacher and served as a councilor from 1995 to 2004 and vice mayor from 2004-2007 in Borongan, Samar.

Known for his closeness to his mother, Boy has previously shared that Lesing was the reason for who he is today. In an interview on The Bottomline last October, he said that he does not know what to do once she leaves them.

"I will be honest, I don't know I'm going to live my life without the presence of my mother. Pero katulad ng maraming sugal sa buhay ko, susuungin ko (But like any other life's risk I will do everything), because that's the only way," he said.

The Philippines Women University, where Boy is a trustee, sent their condolence to the family.

The PWU Community offers heartfelt condolences to Dr. Eugenio "Boy" Abunda, PWU Trustee, on the passing away of his beloved Nanay, Licerna Romerica Abunda. pic.twitter.com/Sw1ZGIJXYc — Official PWU (@PWU_Manila) December 2, 2019

– Rappler.com