MANILA, Philippines – PAWSsion Project teamed up with Heart Evangelista to give a home to Kuya Jun and his pets.

On Sunday, December 1, PAWSsion Project, a Bacolod-based non-profit group that rescues dogs said on Instagram that Kuya Jun and his pets are now part of their family.

"Today was totally a happy, emotional, heartwarming and life changing day as we officially welcomed Kuya Jun and his dogs to the shelter. HOMELESS NO MORE!"

"He had the simplest wishes, just a place where he can be with his dogs, and clothes he can use to go to church. We were all in tears when he cried for joy seeing his home and everyone else at the shelter giving him the warmest welcome. He said, everyday, he prays for a home for him and his dogs and we thank God for using all of us as his instruments," the organization said.

PAWSsion thanked actress Heart Evangelista and other volunteers for providing Kuya Jun's basic needs. They also thanked Kit Barraquias for the "ultimate pangkabuhayan showcase" for Kuya Jun.

Heart, on the other hand, thanked PAWSsion Project for the help and left a message for Kuya Jun.

"Happy Sunday kuya. Welcome home sa inyo ng mga babies mo (to your babies). Di na kayo mauulanan (You don't need to get soaked in the rain). Thank you to everyone who made this possible and to kuya for being an inspiration. You deserve the world."

Happy Sunday kuya :) welcome home sa Inyo ng mga babies mo:) di na kayo mauulanan thank you to everyone who made this possible and to kuya for being an inspiration you deserve the world pic.twitter.com/M2NDL15pM4 — LoveMarie O. Escudero (@heart021485) December 1, 2019

In a tweet last November, Heart shared how she met Jun somewhere in Gilmore, Quezon City while she was looking for her dog, Casper.

"If you see him along Gilmore say hello his name is Jun... a hero an inspiration" she said.

If you see him along Gilmore say hello his name is Jun... a hero an inspiration pic.twitter.com/OOtvbL80Os — LoveMarie O. Escudero (@heart021485) November 18, 2019

Heart has since been reunited with Casper. – Rappler.com