MANILA, Philippines – Korean actor Cha In-ha was found dead at his home in Korea on Tuesday, December 3, according to Korean entertainment site Soompi, citing police. He was 27 years old.

His death was confirmed by his management, Fantagio.

"We are filled with grief at this news that is still hard to believe."

"We earnestly ask for rumors to not be spread and for speculative reports to not be released in order for his family, who is experiencing greater sadness more than anyone due to the sudden sad news, to send him away peacefully."

His management said the actor's funeral will be done privately, as requested by his family.

The cause of his death is still under investigation.

Cha In-ha is known for his roles in shows such as Temperature of Love, (2017), Are You Human? (2018), and Clean with Passion for Now (2019).

It's been a difficult time in the Korean entertainment industry. K-pop star Sulli was found dead in October while Goo Hara died in November. – Rappler.com