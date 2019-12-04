MANILA, Philippines – Angel Locsin expressed disbelief that she'd be in a Forbes list after she was included in the magazine's annual "Heroes of Philanthropy" list.

In a tweet on Wednesday, December 4, The General's Daughter actress wrote: "Filipinos have always been known for 'bayanihan.' I’m nowhere near from being a billionaire, but I try my best to do my part in my own little way."

"I hope this would inspire other people to help as well."

The magazine recognized the former Darna star for helping victims of both natural and man-made crises in the Philippines.

"Over the past decade, Locsin has donated as much as P15 million to causes such as educational scholarships for students, supporting the economic and political rights of indigenous people, and ending violence against women and children," Forbes said of the actress.

The magazine also mentioned her efforts to help victims of tropical storm Ondoy in 2009, the habagat in 2012, and Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

Aside from Angel, SM Prime's Hans Sy was also cited for his work with Child Haus, which helps cancer-stricken children and their caregivers. – Rappler.com