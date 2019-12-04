MANILA, Philippines – Five years after getting married in Palawan, TV host Bianca Gonzalez and basketball star JC Intal renewed their vows in the same place where they got married.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, December 4, Bianca wrote: "Renewing our vows as husband and wife, in the presence of our daughters Lucia and Carmen, to celebrate 5 years of being married on this day."

JC also shared photos on Instagram to celebrate 5 years of being with Bianca.

"Today, 5 years into it, we renewed our vows as husband and wife with Lucia and Carmen as witness. Thank you to our friend Bro Hans Pe for your time and words of wisdom, and of course to my wife for this beautiful surprise."

The couple got married on December 4, 2014. The wedding was followed by a grand wedding party at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on December 10.

The two are now parents to two girls – Lucia and Carmen. – Rappler.com