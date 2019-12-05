MANILA, Philippines – Wedding bells are ringing for Oscar-winning La La Land actress Emma Stone, who is now engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Saturday Night Live writer and segment director Dave McCary.

McCary shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of himself and Emma showing off her new stone. The post was captioned with a simple heart emoji.

The 31-year-old Hollywood star (Easy A, Zombieland, The Favourite) began dating McCary in 2017, according to a People report. They first met when Emma hosted SNL in 2016 and starred in the show's Wells For Boys sketch, which McCary directed.

Prior to her relationship with McCary, Emma was in a relationship with The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield, whom she split with in 2015 after 4 years of dating. – Rappler.com