MANILA, Philippines – Simone Francesca Emmanuelle Cuneta Pangilinan – better known as Frankie – grew up right before the public's eye. She is, after all, the daughter of Megastar Sharon Cuneta and Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan.

But Frankie or "Kakie," as she is known to family and friends, isn't just her parents' daughter. The 19-year-old is currently an undergraduate student at The New School in New York.

She's slowly developed a following of her own, initially through her music and mainly through her hilarious, often biting takes on social media.

Here are 5 things you should know about Kakie – and why she needs a picture "for the revolution":

1. She learned to play the guitar on her own. In an interview on Tonight with Boy Abunda last July, Frankie said she was gited a guitar by her family. Before she had a brand guitar of her own, she learned using an old one that was passed on to her.

"I just learned from a couple of friends like they taught me some songs... I mean like grade 5, grade 6, we were all obsessed with mga Taylor Swift ganun. So we all of like get together with those with guitars and play a little bit. But, like I've never taken a [formal] lesson," she said.

2. Frankie sings and writes her own music. Frankie inherited her musical genes from her mom's side of the family. Before flying off to New York, she released the song "TYL," produced by no less than former Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia. She also performed another song, "Selfish," with some friends.

You can also check out her other Instagram, @kakiewrites, where she posts lyrics and poetry. She definitely has a gift for words.

3. Coming soon, Simone Says. Frankie has been teasing a new project she's working on – Simone Says. The project already has its own Instagram account.

"Welcome to our free space - our unashamed, unafraid, thinking place. Here you’ll never be erased. Simone says, stay," the Instagram caption reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kakie (@frankiepangilinan) on Nov 19, 2019 at 4:02pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Says (@simonesaysmag) on Nov 21, 2019 at 5:02pm PST

4. A book worm. In an interview with Metro, Frankie said she got her love for reading from her dad.

"That’s my dad’s influence because I have been reading since I was four. My favorite book is The Little Prince because every time I read it, it’s so meaningful and it’s so profound. I ugly-cried to that book ten million times. Every time I need to be grounded back to reality, I read that book,” she said.

5. No filters here. Early this year, Frankie posted photos of herself in swimwear – which got everyone talking. Feeling uncomfortable over the "extra attention," she wrote:

"Whenever I post a swimsuit pic it seems to get a little extra attention. I definitely don’t feel comfortable with that when there are so many more important things we should all be discussing," she said, later on using the post to talk about avoiding plastic straws and bottles, and vaccination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kakie (@frankiepangilinan) on Jul 23, 2019 at 3:08am PDT

Of course, she's taken on much bigger issues. Early December, she called out President Rodrigo Duterte claiming that her parents' marriage was in trouble. The president had claimed that Sharon wanted Kiko out of their home, in a Bonifacio Day speech.

"Imagine making yourself dinner in your tiny apartment and tucking yourself into bed with a warm blanket only to get a notification informing you your parents are arguing daw. It’s not either of your parents, it’s not your sister, not the dog. It’s rodi," she tweeted.

Like imagine being more concerned with “ruining” a perfectly happy family instead of... being... a good leader..."

"Homesick na nga naging sick of home pa."

imagine making yourself dinner in your tiny apartment and tucking yourself into bed with a warm blanket only to get a notification informing you your parents are arguing daw. it’s not either of your parents, it’s not your sister, not the dog,



it’s rodi. — frankie pangilinan (@kakiep83) December 1, 2019

Both Sharon and Kiko later confirmed that everything was okay with them.

Frankie later on tweeted a screenshot of her conversation with sister Miel regarding a photo she needs of her parents for "the revolution." She also tweeted the photo of her parents with the caption "Protect them at all cost."

pls be patient miel is being uncooperative pic.twitter.com/PiSdFU4mvJ — frankie pangilinan (@kakiep83) December 1, 2019

protect them at all costs pic.twitter.com/gUaBdHw9lw — frankie pangilinan (@kakiep83) December 1, 2019

– Alexa Villano/Rappler.com