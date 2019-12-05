MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has split up with boyfriend, race car driver Marlon Stockinger after almost 3 years together.

The news was confirmed by Pia's business manager, Rikka Infantado Fernandez, on Thursday, December 5. According to Rikka, the two broke up in September.

Rikka earlier told entertainment website Pep that prior to the breakup, the two already had issues that they managed to fix.

The two have apparently unfollowed each other on Instagram. Pia's Instagram feed also no longer shows photos of them together.

It was in October 2016 that Marlon, who attended what was then called the Star Magic Ball, confirmed that he was seeing Pia. Pia was still reigning Miss Universe then.

Pia confirmed that she was dating Marlon during a January 2017 interview to promote the Miss Universe pageant in Manila. The two made their red carpet debut at the Miss Universe Thank You party. (READ: Pia Wurtzbach, Marlon Stockinger on how they became a couple)

The two would have celebrated their anniversary last November 30. – Alexa Villano/ Rappler.com