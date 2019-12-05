MANILA, Philippines – ICYMI, Pia Wurtzbach and Marlon Stockinger have broken up.

Their 3-year relationship has had its ups and downs, but how it began is a testament to the power of sliding into one’s DMs – just like Marlon did, after Pia won the Miss Universe title in December 2015.

Since then, the two for some reason have endured near-constant breakup rumors – perhaps more than the average celebrity couple. This time though, it’s no longer just rumors – Pia’s business manager herself confirmed the breakup.

Here’s a look back at their brief but eventful relationship:

October 2016: Marlon says he and Pia are ‘seeing each other’

Shortly after she was named Miss Universe, Pia was linked to celebrity doctor Mike Varshavski, but their budding romance fizzled out after a few months. Some time after that, whispers of a brewing flirtation between Pia and Marlon began, and Marlon confirmed this in October 2016, saying that they’ve been getting to know each other despite the distance – at the time, he was traveling back and forth from Europe to Asia, while she was based in the United States.

January 2017: Pia confirms their relationship

Months after Marlon said they were seeing each other, Pia and Marlon shared photos from their New Year’s getaway in Hawaii.

Pia later confirmed that she and Marlon were officially a couple in an interview on ANC. The two also made their red carpet debut at the Miss Universe after-party on January 30, 2017.

In an interview months later on Gandang Gabi Vice, Pia and Marlon shared the story of how they made their relationship official – Marlon didn’t outright ask Pia to be his girlfriend, but instead referred to her as that just before they parted ways after meeting up in Singapore.

March 2017: Marlon deals with paternity issue

Just a few months after they came out as a couple, Marlon and Pia’s relationship was put to the test when model Kit Barraquias said Marlon was the biological dad of her twin daughters.

Marlon never publicly addressed the issue, only saying that he handled the controversy in private, with Pia’s support. He also said that the controversy didn’t affect their relationship.

July 2017: Breakup rumors hound the couple

Months after Marlon’s paternity controversy, rumors of a breakup flew when netizens noted that Marlon unfollowed Pia on Instagram. He later clarified that they were only trying to keep their relationship low-key and private.

September 2017: Marlon posts a sweet birthday message for Pia

Marlon proudly and publicly greeted Pia on her birthday on her September 24, 2017, saying “here’s to many more with you,” to which Pia replied, “thank you my love!”

If that wasn’t enough to quash the breakup rumors at the time, the couple went on a Bali vacation the following month, posting photos from their trip on social media.

August 2018: Breakup rumors again

The couple had to deal with another round of breakup rumors when Pia posted on a photo on Instagram with the caption “No boyfriend? No problem,” leading her followers to speculate that it was her way of saying she was single.

September 2018: Red carpet date

The couple walked the ABS-CBN Ball red carpet together, again ending rumors that they have broken up. Pia also clarified her “no boyfriend” Instagram post on the red carpet, saying that she was referring to the “boyfriend” jeans she was endorsing. Marlon added that she asked him about the caption before posting the photo.

May 2019: All seems well

By this time, the two have been facing breakup rumors almost constantly, but they reassured their fans in an interview with CinemaOne that they were still together and just not posting photos of each other as much anymore.

“The minute you stop posting, people start questioning,” Marlon said, to which Pia added, “we should post more, maybe.”

In the same interview, they were asked about marriage plans, to which Marlon responded that they’re both putting their careers first.

September 2019: Pia flies solo

Pia was a showstopper at the ABS-CBN Ball, walking the red carpet alone at the annual glitzfest in early September. She also celebrated her 30th birthday in Bali with her sister, cousins, and best friends.

December 2019: Confirmation that it’s over

Pia’s business manager Rikka Infantado confirmed that the couple ended their relationship in September, even before Pia’s birthday. The two also unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Pia has deleted her photos with Marlon on her feed.

According to a report from the Philippine Star, sources say that the beauty queen is “never” getting back together with her ex – but neither she nor Marlon have publicly spoken about their breakup. – Rappler.com