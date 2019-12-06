MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has denied reports that her breakup with race car driver Marlon Stockinger was due to money issues.

In a statement released through her business manager Rikka Infantado Fernandez on Friday, December 6, the actress and former beauty queen confirmed that she and Marlon have parted.

"I wish him and his family well, and out of respect for them, let me make it clear – Marlon and his family never depended on me financially. This will be my only statement on the matter. Thank you for your support," she said.

Following the breakup announcement, the two unfollowed each other on social media, with Pia's Instagram feed no longer showing photos of them together. (READ: Pia Wurtzbach and Marlon Stockinger: A timeline)

It was in October 2016 that Marlon, who attended what was then called the Star Magic Ball, confirmed that he was seeing Pia. Pia was still reigning Miss Universe then.

Pia confirmed that she was dating Marlon during a January 2017 interview to promote the Miss Universe pageant in Manila. The two made their red carpet debut at the Miss Universe Thank You party. (READ: Pia Wurtzbach, Marlon Stockinger on how they became a couple) – Alexa Villano/Rappler.com