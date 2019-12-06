MANILA, Philippines – Yuor LOcq4l j3j3 gHuÖrl Mimiyuuuh is now a voice option in Waze – which may just be the thing to ease everyone's stress as traffic intensifies this holiday season.

As a voice option on the app, the internet sensation is in peak Mimiyuuuh form, as she tells drivers to "skrrt skrrt!" through the roads.

It's your girl skkrrt skrrt pic.twitter.com/BRPXMBY0E8 — Amanda Lago (@AmandaLago9) December 6, 2019

Mimiyuuuh is only the second Filipino celebrity to become a Waze voice option – the first being reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray.

It's been quite the year for the vlogger, who first got noticed with her Dalagang Pilipina video, where she pouts and preens in front of the camera to the tune of Allmo$t's "Dalagang Pilipina." The video quickly became a viral meme, with various celebrities and netizens copying her.

d a l a g a n g

p i l i p i n a

y e a h pic.twitter.com/CblbCU1oaq — mimiyuuuh (@mimiyuuuh) March 14, 2019

Since then, her YouTube channel has gained a massive following, was a red carpet correspondent at the ABS-CBN Ball, and starred in a Preview photo shoot wearing designer line Off-White – a photo of which was shared by Off-White designer Virgil Abloh on Instagram in November. – Rappler.com