MANILA, Philippines – If there's anyone who knows how to turn heads on a red carpet, it's Nadine Lustre – and she proved it when she attended the gala night of the Asian Academy Creative Awards on Friday, December 6.

The gala was held at the Victoria Theater in Singapore. On the red carpet, she dazzled in a silver beaded Michael Leyva number. She wore her hair in a high ponytail, and said that she did her own makeup for the night.

In October, Nadine was named Best Actress in the regional leg of the awards for her performance in the film Ulan, making her eligible to win the international award for that category. The international Best Actress award ultimately went to India's Shefali Shah for her performance in the film Delhi Crime.

Along with Nadine, other Filipino regional winners include her Ulan co-star Carlo Aquino as Best Actor, Dimples Romana as Best Supporting Actress for her role in Kadenang Ginto, and Tirso Cruz III as Best Supporting Actor for his performance in The General's Daughter. – Rappler.com