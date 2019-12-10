MANILA, Philippines – Culion stars Iza Calzado and Meryll Soriano spoke up comparisons of their film to the Judy Ann Santos-starrer Mindanao.

At the press conference for Culion on Thursday, December 5, the two actresses were asked about what they feel when they're compared to Judy Ann, who recently won the Best Actress award for her performance in Mindanao at the the 41st Cairo International Film Festival.

"I am very very happy for Juday, kasi she's a very dear friend," Meryll said. "She's been family and wala naman talagang question na napagaling niyang artista. Kasama ko po din siya sa Starla and hanggang ngayon hangga pa rin kaming mga kasama niya kung gaano siya kahusay."

(She's been family and there's no question of how good of an actress she is. We work together in Starla and up to now, we in the cast still admire how she's a good actress.)

"Yung sa pagiging front runner naming tatlo, I always think na yung mga awards night is a healthy competition and I support each other kung sino man ang manalo, let's celebrate that. Wala dapat competition sa mga ganito," she added.

(If you're talking about the three of us being frontrunners, I always think that the awards night is a healthy competition and I support whoever wins among us. Let's celebrate that.There should be no competition among us.)

Iza said she's very happy that Judy Ann won and added that it was about time people see how good an actress she is. She also took the opportunity to ask everyone to stop the comparisons.

"The minute that they announced that we were to be part of it, the questions revolved around how do you feel that you're going to be compared, competing against Mindanao, for this actor, this actress, whatever," Iza said. "And to me, parang okay, that's understandable. It is a film festival, it is a a competition, but perhaps instead of pitting us against each other, [maybe like what Meryll said] we should celebrate each other. And celebrate that we are making films di ba?"

"Lahat, bawat pelikula, kahit na ’yung hindi nakapasok ng MMFF, lahat ng mga tao naging parte nu’n ay nagbigay ng buong puso nila sa paggawa nu’n (All films, even those that did not make it to MMFF, the people worked on it gave their heart to make those movies). So instead of trying to make us compete on a personal level, I think a healthy competition as what Meryll is highly encouraged.”

Last October, Culion and Mindanao were announced as part of the "Magic 8" films of festival, which starts on December 25.

Culion also stars Jasmine Curtis-Smith and Joem Bascon, with the special participation of John Lloyd Cruz. The movie is directed by Alvin Yapan. – Rappler.com