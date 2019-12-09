MANILA, Philippines – After 50 years, the Miss Univese franchise will no longer be part of Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc (BCPI).

Starting 2020, the Miss Universe Philippines Organization will be running the pageant. A new set of officers were also announced. It's led by Miss Universe 2011 3rd runner-up Shamcey Supsup-Lee as national director, Aces and Queens founder and Empire PH head Jonas Gaffud as Creative Director, and fashion designer Albery Andrada as Design Council Head, among others.

Below is the full statement:

The Miss Universe Organization expresses its heartfelt gratitude to the Araneta Group and Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. for their more than 50 years of stewardship of the Miss Universe brand and franchise in the Philippines. Both organizations have made an indelible mark in the international pageant scene for celebrating the intelligence, beauty and grace of hundreds of Filipina queens, and for garnering several international titles through the years. Undeniably, the most prestigious of these titles continues to be the coveted Miss Universe Philippines. The foundation and fundamentals of Philippine Pageantry are known worldwide to be solid and shall endure all because of the hard work and commitment of the Araneta Group and BPCI.

Today is a momentous occasion as the country and the Miss Universe Organization focus their collective gaze towards the future of pageantry. It is but fitting that the path to the future be led with vigor and a vision aligned with the transformative purpose of Miss Universe. The Miss Universe Organization is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Miss Universe Philippines Organization – a fresh team that will lead the country towards its continued quest to share the beauty and grace of the Filipina to the rest of the world.

The new organization will be headed by Shamcey Supsup as the National Director. She will be joined by Albert Andrada as the Design Council Head, Jonas Gaffud as the Creative Director, Lia Ramos as Head of Women Empowerment Committee and Charity, Atty. Nad Bronce as Head of Legal Affairs, and Mario Garcia as Business Development/ Marketing Head.



Rooted in the same strong foundations that have earned the country title after title in the past half century, the Miss Universe Philippines Organization is poised to bring the Miss Universe franchise to greater heights. More importantly, it is the continued support of the pageant fans and community that inspires the Miss Universe Organization to take this crucial step forward. With the Filipina at the center of it all, a bright and beautiful future lies ahead. Mabuhay!





BPCI, headed by Stella Araneta has led the search for Miss Universe Philippines since 1964. Aside from Miss Universe, Bb Pilipinas also selects the candidates to 5 other international contests. (READ: What you need to know about Binibining Pilipinas)

Early this year, it was reported that the Miss Universe franchise would be offered to a different group. This was after Ilocos Sur governor Chavit Singson said in a Philippine Star interview that the franchise was already with him. He later took it back and said he had yet to accept the franchise offer.

But BPCI said that that franchise was still theirs. The Miss Universe Organization later confirmed that they are working both with BPCI and Chavit's group. – Rappler.com