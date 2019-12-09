'Marriage Story' tops Golden Globes 2020 nominations
LOS ANGELES, USA – Marriage Story, Netflix's heart-wrenching divorce saga, topped the Golden Globe nominations Monday, December 9 with six nods including best drama, kicking off the race for the Oscars.
The Irishman, Martin Scorsese's three-and-a-half-hour gangster epic, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino's nostalgic love letter to 1960s Tinseltown, were hot on its heels with five each.
The nominations traditionally see the stars and movies destined for awards success start to break away from the competition – the Globes are seen as a key bellwether for February's Academy Awards.
Marriage Story earned nominations for its stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, and for its screenplay, but director Noah Baumbach missed out.
Scorsese was nominated for best director for Irishman but there was no best actor nod for his leading man Robert De Niro. Instead, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci were both selected for supporting roles.
Netflix's Vatican drama The Two Popes also performed well, while dark comic book tale Joker received recognition in best drama, best actor and best director.
The 77th Golden Globes, which also honor television, will take place in Beverly Hills on January 5, two days before voting for Oscars nominees ends.
Monday's nominations were announced at an early-morning Beverly Hills ceremony by actor Tim Allen (Toy Story) and actresses Dakota Fanning (I Am Sam), and Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us).
The 77th Golden Globes will take place in Los Angeles on January 5, two days before voting for Oscars nominees ends.
The gala will be hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais.
Film
Best film, dram
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Two Popes
- Marriage Story
Best film, musical or comedy
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Knives Out
- Jojo Rabbit
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Rocketman
Best actor, drama
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best actress, drama
- Renee Zellweger, Judy
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Best actor, musical or comedy
- Daniel Craig, Knives Out
- Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Taron Egerton, Rocketman
- Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best actress, musical or comedy
- Awkwafina, The Farewell
- Ana de Armas, Knives Out
- Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette?
- Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
- Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best supporting actor
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Best supporting actress
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Annette Bening, The Report
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best director
- Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Best foreign language film
- Parasite
- The Farewell
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
- Les Miserables
- Pain and Glory
Best animated feature
- Toy Story 4
- Frozen II
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- Missing Link
- The Lion King
Television
Best drama series
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown
- Killing Eve
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Best drama actor
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
- Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Billy Porter, Pose
Best drama actress
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best musical or comedy series
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- The Politician
Best musical or comedy actor
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Ben Platt, The Politician
- Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best musical or comedy actress
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best limited series or TV movie
- Catch 22
- Chernobyl
- Fosse/Verdon
- The Loudest Voice
- Unbelievable
Best limited series or TV movie actor
- Christopher Abbott, Catch 22
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
- Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best limited series or TV movie actress
- Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
- Joey King, The Act
- Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
- Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
– Rappler.com