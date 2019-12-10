MANILA, Philippines – Actor Mico Palanca died on Monday, December 9. He was 41 years old.

His family confirmed the news of his death in a statement released through entertainment website Pep.

"We are extremely saddened by the sudden passing of our beloved brother, Miko Palanca. The whole family is grateful for the incredible outpour of love and support that has been coming in today," the family said

"As of now, we would like to respectfully request for privacy as we go through this very difficult time. Again, we appreciate all the love and support – thank you so much," they added.

The statement was issued by his mom Pita along with brother Bernard and his siblings.

The cause of Mico's death has yet to be determined. The Film Academy of the Philippines earlier paid tribute to the actor in a message on its Facebook page.

Aside from his brother, actor Bernard Palanca, Mico is also one of the grandchildren of LVN Pictures actor Armando Goyena.

Mico was popularly known for appearing in the ABS-CBN shows It Might Be You and Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay. – Rappler.com