MANILA, Philippines – Actress Kylie Padilla announced on Tuesday, December 10, the arrival of her second son, Axl Romeo, with husband, actor Aljur Abrenica.

On Instagram, Kylie posted a photo showing her holding one of Axl's fingers.

"December 9, 5:35 am. Axl Romeo Abrenica came into our lives. He is loved, he is cherished and he has one strong suck just like his Kuya," she said, referring to her firstborn, Alas.

It was in August when Kylie confirmed she was expecting baby No. 2.

Kylie and Aljur got married in December 2018 after getting engaged in 2017. – Rappler.com