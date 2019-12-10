MANILA, Philippines – Singer Marie Fredriksson of Swedish pop rock duo Roxette died on Monday, December 9 (Tuesday, December 10 in the Philippines) at the age of 61.

According to a BBC report, her manager said that Marie died “following a 17-year-long battle with cancer.”

"It is with great sadness that we have to announce that one of our biggest and most beloved artists is gone," a statement from the family read.

"Marie leaves us a grand musical legacy. Her amazing voice – both strong and sensitive – and her magical live performances will be remembered by all of us who was lucky enough to witness them," they added.

"But we also remember a wonderful person with a huge appetite for life, and woman with a very big heart who cared for everybody she met."

Marie is survived by her husband Mikael, 62, and two children, daughter Ines Josefin, 26, and son Oscar, 23.

She was best known for forming pop duo Roxette in 1986 alongside Per Gessle.

Hit singles of the pair include "It Must Have Been Love," "Joyride," "Listen To Your Heart," "Fading Like A Flower," and "The Look." – Rappler.com