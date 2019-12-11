MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray arrived in Manila on Wednesday morning, December 11, days after passing the crown to South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi and said she was excited to finally pursue a lifetime dream – music.

In a video posted on the Instagram Queencatelle, one of her fan pages, Catriona said that although she's been shuttling back in forth to Manila from New York during her reign, her return is really a homecoming trip since she hass passed on the crown. She was also excited for the projects coming her way now that she'll be managed by Cornerstone Entertainment.

"I was saying to Erickson [Raymundo, Cornerstone head] kanina na (earlier) that there were these so many years that since I was maybe 18 years old that I've always been dreaming about pursuing music and always getting put off or push to the side. Actually now that I get to pursue it, oh my goodness it's like another dream that I'll be able to see in my views," she said.

She also said that she will not forget about mixing singing with another mission – her charity work. She looks forward to performing in benefit concerts.

Catriona was also asked about her reaction to changes in the Miss Universe franchise, seeing as Binibining Pilipinas will no longer have the Miss Universe franchise. (READ: Miss Universe Philippines crown no longer with Binibining Pilipinas)

"I would have paid honor to Madame Stella Araneta. She was the bigger head of my journey and she's done amazing over 50 years that she's pioneered the brand so of course everyone is evolving as the modern times come, but I do want to pay honor to her because she has done incredibly well," she said.

Catriona will be in talks with Cornerstone for her projects before taking a Christmas vacation to spend time with family.– Rappler.com