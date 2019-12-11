MANILA, Philippines – If you've ever dreamt of being on Netflix, here's your chance – Jo Koy is taping his next comedy special in Manila, and tickets are available for Philippines-based fans.

The Netflix special live taping will happen on January 11, 2020, at 5 pm and 8 pm at The Theatre at Solaire.

MMI Live made the announcement on Twitter, saying that tickets are available via TicketWorld.

According to the poster, it will be "an evening of music and comedy with special guests" – and because it's a live taping, latecomers will not be allowed.

Jo Koy will also be bringing his show to Cebu and Manila on January 14 and 15 respectively.

The Filipino-American comedian whose real name is Joseph Glenn Herbert, has two stand-up comedy specials on Netflix: Comin' in Hot and Jo Koy: Live from Seattle. His comedy is known to touch on his experiences as a Filipino-American, with many of his jokes centered around the quirks of his Filipina mother. – Rappler.com