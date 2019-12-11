IN PHOTOS: Black Eyed Peas, Arnel Pineda perform at SEA Games 2019 closing
Vietnam, the next SEA Games host, also flexes its artistic muscles during the closing ceremonies
Published 9:50 PM, December 11, 2019
Updated 10:57 PM, December 11, 2019
BLACK EYED PEAS. The group performers for the crowd at the closing ceremonies of the 30th Southeast Asian Games at the New Clark City Athletic Stadium in Capas, Tarlac on December 11, 2019. All photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – The Southeast Asian Games came to a close on Wednesday, December 11.
The Black Eyed Peas and Journey frontman Arnel Pineda jammed with athletes, volunteers, and fans who came to the closing ceremony at New Clark City in Tarlac.
Arnel Pineda
The Philippines were the overall champs with 149 gold medals,
Roger Casogay, who won the country's first gold medal for surfing and was praised for rescuing one of his Indonesian competitors, carried the country's flag during the closing ceremony.
Vietnam, who will host the next SEA Games, received the flag with some of their performers serenading the crowd.
Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
PERFORMANCES. Different people groups from the Philippines perform during the closing ceremony of the 30th Southeast Asian Games. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
PARADE. Different people groups from the Philippines perform during the closing ceremony of the 30th Southeast Asian Games. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
– Rappler.com