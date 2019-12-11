MANILA, Philippines – The Southeast Asian Games came to a close on Wednesday, December 11.

The Black Eyed Peas and Journey frontman Arnel Pineda jammed with athletes, volunteers, and fans who came to the closing ceremony at New Clark City in Tarlac.

The Philippines were the overall champs with 149 gold medals,

Roger Casogay, who won the country's first gold medal for surfing and was praised for rescuing one of his Indonesian competitors, carried the country's flag during the closing ceremony.

Vietnam, who will host the next SEA Games, received the flag with some of their performers serenading the crowd.

