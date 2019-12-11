MANILA, Philippines – Actress Angel Locsin was able to meet U2's frontman Bono when the Irish rock star graced a Philippine Red Cross event on Tuesday, December 10.

On Instagram, Angel shared: "High salute to my love, Bono, the multi-awarded U2 frontman who has also been a frontman for advocating social justice worldwide. Despite his tight schedule, he have chosen to accommodate [the Philippine Red Cross'] invitation and introduce us to this new technology of saving human lives through aerial drones.

"Looking forward to this faster, easier, and hi-tech way to get blood where it's needed, especially to remote places with poor road infrastructure and devastated by calamities. Thanks to you, Bono, Senator [Richard Gordon], Philippine Red Cross, and Zipline."

Aside from meeting Bono, she also got to have one of her souvenirs signed by him.

Bono was the guest of honor at the launch of a blood delivery by drone service in partnership with Zipline. The blood delivery service is set to launch in the summer of 2020.

U2 is in the Philippines for a one-night concert at the Philippine Arena on Wednesday, December 11. – Rappler.com