MANILA, Philippines – Yeo Jin-goo is holding his first fan meeting in Manila on February 1, 2020 at the New Frontier Theater.

Promoter Wilbros Live made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday, December 12, saying that tickets will go on sale on TicketNet beginning December 22, at 11 am.

Announcement

YEO JIN GOO — Memory Line

First Fan Meeting in Manila 2020

February 1 • Saturday • 6PM

New Frontier Theater

.

Tickets go on-sale December 22 - 11AM via https://t.co/QGwxIvLNCw and TicketNet outlets #YeoJinGooManila2020 #HotelDelLuna pic.twitter.com/sfgB6PjRJR — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) December 12, 2019

Jin-goo stars in the K-drama Hotel del Luna opposite Lee Ji-eun. The series, which originally ran from July to September 2019, revolves around the titular hotel, which caters only to ghosts. The series is currently available to Philippine viewers on Viu.

Jin-goo is also known for starring in shows like My Absolute Boyfriend, The Crowned Clown, and Moon Embracing the Sun, as well as films like Shoot Me in the Heart and . – Rappler.com