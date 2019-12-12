MANILA, Philippines – Actress, TV host, and comedian Maine Mendoza was the most tweeted about celebrity in the Philippines in 2019.

Following the Philippines' Twitter queen is Maymay Entrata (@maymayentrata07), followed by Kisses Delavin (@KissesDelavin), Alden Richards (@aldenrichards02), Edward Barber (@Barber_Edward_), Kathryn Bernardo (@bernardokath), Lou Yanong (@louyanong), Donny Pangilinan (@donnypangilinan), Aljon Mendoza (@AljonMendoza_), and radio station MOR 101.9 (@mor1019).

What were the most Tweeted about hashtags in the Philippines? It comes as no surprise that most of them are entertainment-themed, with the list dominated by Maine Mendoza once again, along with the country's favorite love teams, like DonKiss and Mayward.

#MaineMendoza #DyisIsItManila #MayWard #AldenRichards #DonKiss #ABSCBNBallFanFave #MaymayEntrata #KissesDelavin #EdwardBarber #HelloLoveGoodbye

Did any of your idols and love teams make the list? – Rappler.com