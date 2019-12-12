TOKYO, Japan – The cast and crew of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have been, understandably, sparse in talking about any of the upcoming movie's details, lest they accidentally blurt out any spoilers.

But they’ve been kind enough to offer a hint or two in media interviews and press conferences to promote the upcoming movie – as in the case of Daisy Ridley during a press conference at the TOHO Cinemas in Roppongi Hills, Tokyo, Japan.

“When we finished Last Jedi I was satisfied with what Rey learned in that film. But going into this film I realized that Rey had some frustration with what she has been told and still had some answers that she is searching for,” said the actress on Thursday, December 12, when asked if fans can “expect some answers” to questions about Rey’s heritage in the upcoming film.

“She feels like she needs to know what is gone before she can move forward. So there is some searching and there are some answers,” she added.

The Rise of Skywalker is the last movie in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. It’s also the last in an epic cinematic saga that began in 1977 with Star Wars.

Rey, the character Ridley plays, is fairly new in the decades-old Star Wars universe. The character was first introduced in The Force Awakens, released in 2015. Up until this point, her exact parentage is unknown. Rey is a scavenger who last abandoned on the planet Jakku as a little girl. She later finds herself in the fold of the Resistance in its fight against the First Order.

Fan speculation over Rey’s exact origins have always been on overdrive. Fan theories range from her being related to Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Obi-Wan Kenobi, or even Emperor Palpatine, the main antagonist of the original and prequel trilogies. Palpatine’s familiar laugh can be heard towards the end of the trailer for The Rise of Skywalker.

With this in mind, the last part of Ridley’s character becomes all the more interesting.

Still answering the question on whether Rey’s heritage would be known in The Rise of Skywalker, the actress added: “But also what I’ve always thought was beautiful is that Star Wars has been about blood family ties but also who you choose to love. In the first film, Finn is the first friend Rey has met. And I think it’s a really beautiful… this film, is a really beautiful showing of what friendship and love can do for people even if you’re not related by blood.”

Finn, played by John Boyega, is another new character who first appeared in The Force Awakens. He is a First Order stormtrooper who flees, meets Rey, and later joins the resistance.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set for a limited run in the Philippines from December 20 to 22. It will return to Philippine cinemas on January 8, 2020. – Rappler.com