MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray will soon add book author to her growing list of achievements. On Thursday, December 12, Catriona signed a contract with ABS-CBN Publishing for a book about her pageant journey titled, Conquering Your Universe.

"It's a collection of lessons that I've learned in the past couple of years that I feel allowed me to really achieve what I did. Things that I've learned from a personal perspective, things that I've learned in regards to dealing or learning from others and also about giving back," she said of the book.

Catriona added: "I want it to be relatable; it's not just about pageantry. These lessons can be applicable from whatever walk of life that they may be in. And I just want it to be something that would be a positive impact or something to contribute to the community and that's what the book is all about."

The book is scheduled for release sometime early 2020.

Catriona is also set to pursue one of her dreams – singing, now that she's under Cornerstone Entertainment's list of growing talents. A few international trips are scheduled as well for some commitments.

"There will be some international trips, even international advocacy work that I want to pursue. I definitely want to continue because I really found so much fulfillment not only in coming back and helping the people here at home but also in learning from different organizations and learning from different people in other countries. So I definitely want to continue that." – Rappler.com