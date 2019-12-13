MANILA, Philippines – K-pop ruled millions of Filipinos' worlds in 2019, no doubt – and based on Twitter Philippines' data report, global award-winning South Korean sensation BTS is this year's most tweeted about K-pop group in the Philippines.

The 7-member boy group is followed by EXO (@weareoneexo), BLACKPINK (ygofficialblink), TOMORROW X TOGETHER (@txt_members), GOT7 (@got7_official), TWICE (@JYPETWICE), Red Velvet (@rvsmtown), Stray Kids (@stray_kids), and NCT 127 (@nctsmtown_127).

As for the most tweeted about K-pop hashtags in the Philippines, BTS still reigns, along with EXO, girl groups BLACKPINK and TWICE, as well as BTS member Jimin.

Which K-pop group did you tweet about the most this year? – Rappler.com