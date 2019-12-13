MANILA, Philippines – American actor and comedian Dave Chappelle is bringing his award-winning stand-up comedy show to Manila for the first time at The Theatre at Solaire Resort and Casino on January 14 and 15, 2020.

The show starts at 8pm on both nights.

Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, December 17, via Ticketworld outlets and at the Solaire Box Office.

For the past 4 years, the 36-year-old writer-producer has performed in over 1,600 shows worldwide. He also has 5 Netflix comedy specials, with his latest one being the Grammy-nominated Sticks and Stones. The Art of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas, Equanimity, and The Bird Revelations each bagged a Grammy award for Best Comedy Album in 2018 and 2019.

Chappelle received his first Emmy in 2017 for his guest appearance on Saturday Night Live. He is also known for the satirical comedy sketch series Chappelle's Show, which ran from 2003 to 2006. – Rappler.com