MANILA, Philippines – Breakout stars SB19 and Jane de Leon topped the list of most searched personalities in Google's recap of the Philippines' trending topics in 2019.

SB19, a Filipino group trained under the Korean idol system, topped the list of most searched male personalities. The group, which debuted in October 2018, rose to viral levels in September 2019, when one of their dance videos went viral.

They were followed by Pasig mayor Vico Sotto, who toppled a nearly 3-decade old political dynasty when he won the May 2019 elections.

Third on the list of most searched male personalities is Gerald Anderson, who was at the center of a showbiz scandal when his ex-girlfriend Bea Alonzo revealed that he had ghosted her after years of dating – with many people believing that he cheated on Bea with his Between Maybes co-star Julia Barretto.

The rest of the top 10 includes:

#4 – Manila mayor Isko Moreno

#5 – beauty vlogger James Charles

#6 – Joker star Joaquin Phoenix

#7 – The Voice mentor Bamboo Mañalac

#8 – online sensation Dante Gulapa

#9 – male pageant titleholder and Vice Ganda's partner Ion Perez

#10 – rock band Juan Karlos

Meanwhile, Jane de Leon topped the list of most searched female personalities. In July, the actress was chosen to take on the iconic role of Darna in the upcoming film adaptation by Jerold Tarog. She took over the role from Liza Soberano, who made headlines when she gave the role up in April due to a finger injury.

The rest of the list for female personalities is dominated by the controversial Barretto sisters – with Gretchen Barretto coming in as the second most searched female personality.

Gretchen and her sister Marjorie, who have had a strained relationship for years, notoriously went head-to-head in October at the wake of their father, Miguel Barretto, after Marjorie refused to shake Gretchen's hand in front of President Rodrigo Duterte, who was in attendance.

Marjorie came in as the fourth most searched female personality, following Binibining Pilipinas 2019 Gazini Ganados, who recently competed in the Miss Universe 2019 pageant, ending with a Top 20 placement.

The rest of the top 10 includes:

#5 – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray

#6 – actress Julia Barretto

#7 – singer Billie Eilish

#8 – internet star Jelai Andres

#9 – Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson

#10 – Aladdin and Charlie's Angels star Naomi Scott

Overall, top trending searches in the Philippines include random chat website Omegle, gaming site MemoryHackers, gamer shopping site Codashop, reality singing competition Idol Philippines, and Avengers: Endgame villain Thanos. – Rappler.com