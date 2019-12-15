MANILA, Philippines – In a world where the most random of videos go viral, it’s a segment from the long-running television news magazine show Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho that emerged on top among all the videos consumed via YouTube Philippines.

According to YouTube Philippines’ Rewind, the “top tending” video of 2019 is about Alexandra Siang, a girl in Davao City who is 14 but looks like a child. The episode has over 10 million views.

YouTube Rewind is an annual look back at the top moments, music, and creators on the platform of the year.

Here’s the full list of “top trending videos” on YouTube Philippines in 2019:

– Rappler.com