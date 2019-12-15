A ‘Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho’ feature is the top trending video on YouTube PH for 2019
MANILA, Philippines – In a world where the most random of videos go viral, it’s a segment from the long-running television news magazine show Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho that emerged on top among all the videos consumed via YouTube Philippines.
According to YouTube Philippines’ Rewind, the “top tending” video of 2019 is about Alexandra Siang, a girl in Davao City who is 14 but looks like a child. The episode has over 10 million views.
YouTube Rewind is an annual look back at the top moments, music, and creators on the platform of the year.
Here’s the full list of “top trending videos” on YouTube Philippines in 2019:
- Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho: Dalaga sa Davao, bakit tila hindi tumatanda?
- You Do Note girl exchanges lines with Andrea and Francine | GGV
- Vhong Navarro humataw ng ‘LOVE SHOT’ kasama ang BoyBandPH!!!!!!
- Senorita by Shawn Mendes x Camila Cabello | Live Love Party™ | Zumba® | Dance Fitness
- 간단요리::계란볶음밥만들기::고슬고슬황금볶음밥 :: Ep.07
- KILL THIS LOVE CHALLENGE!! | Ranz and Niana
- BirdBaks | JejFlix | Alex Gonzaga
- Vanjoss - My Love Will See You Through | Blind Auditions | The Voice Kids Philippines Season 4
- Switch It Down Challenge - JI AR | Geldwyn Fisalbon Amigo
- THE WAIT IS OVER 24HRS JOWA CHALLENGE WITH HASHTAG WILBERT (WAG KANG KILIGIN)
– Rappler.com