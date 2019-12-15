MANILA, Philippines – As if Hello, Love, Goodbye didn't bring on enough waterworks the first time it hit cinemas, Star Cinema on Friday, December 13, released scenes that somehow didn't make the cut to the final movie.

Cathy Garcia Molina's latest feature film, featuring ABS-CBN's Kathryn Bernardo and GMA 7's Alden Richards, broke the record for highest-grossing Filipino movie, according to ABS-CBN Films. That Kathryn and Alden are among their home network's biggest stars is a huge boost. But for sure, it was their acting chops that truly wowed audiences – enough to rake in over P800 million worldwide.

Hello, Love, Goodbye tells the story of Joy (Bernardo) and Nathan (Richards), two Filipino based in Hong Kong. It's more than a love story, with the movie exploring Joy's struggles as her family's breadwinner and her desire to be more. Nathan, meanwhile, wrestles too with filial obligations and his past.

The deleted scenes range from the poignant to fleeting. There's a scene where Joy wishes Marydale (Maymay Entrata) would be the last – from their family or the Philippines, it's unclear – to have to leave home for better income. There's also a quick scene of Joy and Nathan exploring Hong Kong and of Nathan shedding "tears of Joy" inside his shared apartment.

But it's one rather lengthy deleted scene featuring Joy and Mrs Chung (the mother of her employer) that tugs the hardest at one's heartstrings.

In it, a visibly worn down Joy tells the usually finicky Mrs Chung: "I'm too tired." The old woman tells Joy she does too much and after Joy says she's doing it because she loves her family, Mrs Chung reminds her: "Rest. You love you too." – Rappler.com