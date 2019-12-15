MANILA, Philippines – Vic Sotto is back in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) with Mission Unstapabol: The Don Identity, and as early as now, the actor is assuring viewers that the movie will be "definitely different" from his past movies.

"Itong pelikula namin Mission Unstapabol definitely is different from the rest na nagawa ko personally," he told reporters after the press conference for the movie on Friday, December 13.

(Mission Unstapabol is definitely different from other movies I've made.)

"Kami naman we always see to it we make sure we offer something different. But s’yempre nandoon yung entertaining factor. Gusto ko naman kasi paglabas nila ng sinehan may mga ngiti sa kanilang mga mukha. At yun nasisiguro ko sa kanila after watching the film eh mas liligaya kaunti yung kanilang Pasko."

(We always make sure that we offer something different. But of course, the entertainment factor is still there. We want people to come out of cinemas with smiles on their faces. And that's what we can assure – after watching the movie, they'll be happy this Christmas.)

Vic has been one of the stars whose films have been part of the festival for several years. Last year, he teamed up with Coco Martin and Maine Mendoza for Popoy En Jack: The Pulisincredibles.

In Mission Unstapabol, Vic plays Don Robert Fortun, who assembles a group to help him clear his name from a heinous crime. He also wants to obtain the Pearl of the Orient from his brother Benjie (Jose Manalo), who guards the pearl.

Maine Mendoza, Jake Cuenca, Wally Bayola, and Pokwang are made of the group called "The Dons."

Baby number 2?

Vicwas also asked if another baby is in the plans for him and wife, actress Pauleen Luna. "Sa amin naman hindi naman namin pinaplano. Kung darating okay, kung hindi okay din. Bigat bigat na nga ni Tali," he said in jest, referring to his youngest daughter.

(We aren't planning it. If it comes, that's ok; if not, it's still okay. Actually, Tali is already heavy.)

Vic, however, is not closing to the possibility of another kid in the future.

"Oh definitely. Parang naghahanap na nga ng kalaro si Tali kaya nga at the early age of 1 and half pinasok na namin sa play school para may mga nakakasalamuhang mga bata na babies."

(Oh definitely. Tali seems to be looking for a playmate. That's at the early age of 1 and half, we already entered her in a play school so she can interact with kids of her age.)

\Vic has 4 other kids from his previous relationships – Danica and Oyo with ex-wife Dina Bonnevie, Paulina with Angela Luz, and Vico, current mayor of Pasig, with actress Coney Reyes. – Rappler.com