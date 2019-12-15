MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe pageant continues to lose viewers – at least in the US.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the broadcast of the 2019 edition on December 8 brought in lower ratings than the year before.

"The three-hour Miss Universe telecast averaged a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.82 million viewers for Fox, down from 1.1 and 4.19 million in 2018," said The Hollywood Reporter, noting that it's the 4th straight year that the pageant has lost viewers in the US.

The pageant finals night was held at the Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe, suceeding the Philippines' Catriona Gray, who was Miss Universe 2018.

The Miss Universe Organization, which produces the pageant, is based in the United States. WME/IMG, which owns the Miss Universe Organization, also owns Miss USA and Miss Teen USA.

The 2019 pageant was broadcast by ABS-CBN in the Philippines. Philippine bet Gazini Ganados ended her Miss Universe journey in the Top 20. – Rappler.com