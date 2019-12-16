MANILA, Philippines – Actor and Cavite Vice Governor Jolo Revilla married his fiancee, Binibining Pilipinas 2016 1st runner-up Angelica Alita, in a garden wedding in Newport Beach, California, USA on Sunday, December 15.

His father, Senator Bong Revilla, live streamed via Facebook a part of the ceremony.

Pastor Peter Kairuz of 700 Club Asia officiated the ceremony.

Jolo turned emotional upon seeing Angelica walk down the aisle.

A day before the wedding, Bob Nicolas posted the couple's prenup video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jolo Revilla (@jolo_revilla) on Dec 13, 2019 at 11:22pm PST

The actor-politician confirmed in September that he was getting married to Angelica in December. The two confirmed their relationship last February. – Rappler.com