LOOK: Jolo Revilla marries Angelica Alita in California
MANILA, Philippines – Actor and Cavite Vice Governor Jolo Revilla married his fiancee, Binibining Pilipinas 2016 1st runner-up Angelica Alita, in a garden wedding in Newport Beach, California, USA on Sunday, December 15.
His father, Senator Bong Revilla, live streamed via Facebook a part of the ceremony.
Pastor Peter Kairuz of 700 Club Asia officiated the ceremony.
Jolo turned emotional upon seeing Angelica walk down the aisle.
A day before the wedding, Bob Nicolas posted the couple's prenup video.
The actor-politician confirmed in September that he was getting married to Angelica in December. The two confirmed their relationship last February. – Rappler.com