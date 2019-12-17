MANILA, Philippines – One year after she was crowned Miss Universe 2018, Catriona Gray said she'd always be thankful and grateful for those who have supported her.

"A year ago today.... a moment happened that changed my life forever. Forever thankful to everyone who built me up, cheered me on, prayed for me and supported me. It was this moment that proved to me that faith does conquer fear. That taking a risk in the pursuit of a dream can sometimes give you an even greater gift than you ever could dream of. And that all those times I thought I'd been denied before, were really the universe redirecting me to something more," she wrote on December 17.

Catriona was crowned the 4th Filipino titleholder in Bangkok, Thailand on December 17, succeeding Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa. She passed on the crown to Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa last December 8 in Atlanta, Georgia.

After her Miss Universe reign, Catriona returned to Manila. She is now under the management of Cornerstone Entertainment Inc. and is set to pursue a career in singing and will launch a book titled Conquering Your Universe, out early 2020. – Rappler.com