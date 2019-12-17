MANILA, Philippines – The new decade is starting out on an exciting note for fans of Kim Hyun-joong – the Korean singer and actor is bringing his Bio-Rhythm tour to Manila in 2020.

Kim Hyun-joong is set to perform at the SM North EDSA Skydome on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 7 pm, according to a tweet by the event's organizer, PEEP events.

Save the date, PH HENECIA!

Kim Hyun Joong is coming to Manila for Kim Hyun Joong 2019 World Tour "BIO-RHYTHM" in Manlila.

Catch him live this January 25, 2020 at the Skydome.



Ticket Pre-Selling: Dec 28, 2019

Official Ticket Selling: Jan 3, 2020



Stay tuned for more information! pic.twitter.com/7f6SjeWXy3 — P.E.E.P EVENTS AND PRODUCTION INC. (@PEEP_Events) December 16, 2019

The announcement was also made on the Facebook page of his label, Henecia Music.

Tickets range from P3,000 to P7,500, with pre-selling on December 28, and official ticket-selling on January 3.

Kim Hyun-joong first rose to fame as the lead singer of Korean boy band SS501. He went solo in 2011, releasing his debut album Break Down. Since then, he has toured all over the world, released a Japanese single album, and brought his Bio-Rhythm tour all over the world, most recently in Seoul, and in South America. – Rappler.com